Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

