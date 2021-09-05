DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $330.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.95.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.47.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
