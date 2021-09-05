Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.9%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.