Digitalcoin One Day Volume Reaches $65.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $245,819.92 and $65.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,102.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.53 or 0.07841020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.58 or 0.00442255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.03 or 0.01435117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00139836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.10 or 0.00646881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.00614250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00383276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,724,398 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

