DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) vs. Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Appili Therapeutics and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Appili Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.45%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 444.72%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 480.21 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.82 DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 154.05 -$12.29 million ($0.78) -5.26

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, indicating that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -116.53% -93.75% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -57.60% -54.18%

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Appili Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.