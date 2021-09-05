Dfyn Network Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $6.29 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 23,303,048 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

