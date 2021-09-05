Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.62 ($59.55).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.34 ($61.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.11. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

