Deutsche eMark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $188,268.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 275.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

