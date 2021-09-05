Desjardins Begins Coverage on High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Desjardins began coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.