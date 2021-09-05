Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

