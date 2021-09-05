Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 1,639 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.74 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

