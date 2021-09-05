Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nielsen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 6,048.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NLSN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

