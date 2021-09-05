Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

