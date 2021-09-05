Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $135,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 171,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

