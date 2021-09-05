Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $129,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.