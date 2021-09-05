DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.43. 860,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,529. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

