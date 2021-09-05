Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $3,216,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.