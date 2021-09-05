DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

MOH opened at $274.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

