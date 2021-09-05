DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,238,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.