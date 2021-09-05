DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

