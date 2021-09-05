DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,946 shares of company stock worth $3,334,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.