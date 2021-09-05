DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Shares of FRT opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

