DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ozon were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON opened at $52.27 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

OZON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.