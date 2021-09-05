DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 150,000 Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,719,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,061,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.