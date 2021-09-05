DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 58,121 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 185.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.89 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

