DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1,406.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,554,276 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

