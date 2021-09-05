Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,850. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

