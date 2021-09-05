Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $97,560.72 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Data I/O stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.24.
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
