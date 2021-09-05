Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $97,560.72 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Data I/O stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

