Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.49. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

