Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.62. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

