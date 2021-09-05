Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

TWLO stock opened at $367.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.36. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

