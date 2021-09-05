Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Shares of TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

