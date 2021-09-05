Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $130.74 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

