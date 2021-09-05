Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 443 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $542.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $555.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

