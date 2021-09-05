Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,229 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 117,277 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

