Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) vs. Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Head to Head Analysis

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 7.25 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -14.08 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.64%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Volatility & Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

