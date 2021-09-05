CyberMiles Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and $2.33 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00449073 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,412.62 or 1.00343644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00075265 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

