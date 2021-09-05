CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,151,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

