Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 234,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,655. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.