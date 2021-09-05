Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 790 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,463.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.