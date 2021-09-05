CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.