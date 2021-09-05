CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Raised to $70.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

