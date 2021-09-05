Cryptrust (CTRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,035.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $39,370.50 and $1,035.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00159766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00228507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.89 or 0.07902721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.53 or 0.99794182 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00987358 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.