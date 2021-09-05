Crypton (CRP) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,165.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $852,967.54 and $8,165.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00154081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00228073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,499,729 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.