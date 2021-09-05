Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $523,256.59 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $523,256.59 and approximately $784.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

