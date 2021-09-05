Crust Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001956 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00040611 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.01267900 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

