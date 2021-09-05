CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $265.00.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average is $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

