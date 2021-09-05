Critical Survey: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) versus CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glaukos and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 12.23 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -51.38 CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glaukos and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75 CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $57.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

CVRx beats Glaukos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

