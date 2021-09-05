Critical Contrast: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Sonim Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.71 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $63.99 million 0.60 -$29.93 million ($0.65) -0.70

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies -52.99% -121.24% -59.37%

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Sonim Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

