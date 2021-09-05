Critical Comparison: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A ON Semiconductor 1 4 20 0 2.76

ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.97 $84.72 million N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.74 $234.20 million $0.85 53.78

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% ON Semiconductor 8.85% 18.98% 7.81%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.